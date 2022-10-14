British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen calls on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen at his camp office on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office here on Friday.

Mr. Owen, while lauding the revolutionary changes being brought in the Education, Health and Social Security sectors in the State, said the decision to implement the Family Doctor concept, which exists in the U.K, was highly appreciative.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including an exchange programme between the students of the U.K. and Andhra Pradesh, facilitating visas to more number of students from the State, and proposals for greater focus on research in Information Technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy explained about the investment opportunities and industrial parks in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Owen expressed a keen interest in reforms in the agricultural sector and innovations in the sector such as the Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Investment Head, British Commission, Varun Mali, political and economic adviser Nalini Raghuraman, and special Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were present.