British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn keen on synergies between Andhra Pradesh health dept. and NHS

The Hindu BureauTharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 13, 2022 23:18 IST

British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen appreciated the implementation of Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyasri scheme which covers more than 85% of the households in the State providing cashless treatment in both government and private hospitals.

Mr. Gareth along with a delegation visited the headquarters of the Health Department at Mangalagiri and interacted with Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini and officials on Thursday.

According to a release by the Health Department, Mr. Gareth expressed interest in mutual learning between the Aarogyasri scheme and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) and a call with the NHS chairman is proposed in the future course of time to identify the possible synergies.

Mr. Gareth said lessons from operating 108 call centre would be published in British medical journals and mutual synergies would be developed to extend technology and data analytics.

Mr. Gareth was also told about the Family Physician concept which would be introduced in the State soon.

