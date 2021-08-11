British delegation meets Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting a memento to British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

GUNTUR

11 August 2021 00:30 IST

The U.K. is keen on investing in State, says Deputy High Commissioner

A delegation led by British Deputy High Commissioner (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) Andrew Fleming and head of British Trade and Investment Varun Mali met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Describing the State as one of the fastest growing States in the country, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended an invitation to the delegation to explore all possibilities of investment in Andhra Pradesh. “The State has embarked on a journey of welfare and development. We are confident that it will grow faster,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Andrew Fleming said that the U.K. was interested in investing in health, energy, electric vehicle and agricultural technology sectors in the State.

The Chief Minister felicitated Mr. Fleming with a shawl and a replica of a tiger, showcasing the conservation efforts to save the big cats in Andhra Pradesh.