Brisk polling at Gurazala, Dachepalli

GMC 6th ward bypoll sees low voter turnout

Polling held for the local body elections of Dachepalli, Gurazala and the 6th ward in the Guntur Municipal Corporation ended peacefully.

Dachepalli witnessed 67.17% voting and Gurazala 71.93%.

Polling began on a brisk note with 51.41% voters casting their vote by 1 p.m.. The polling percentage increased to 61.13 by 3 p.m. and 65.82 at 5 p.m. at Dachepalli.

In Guntur, however, the byelections held in the 6th ward saw a low voter turnout of 39.73%.

Collector Vivek Yadav inspected the polling process at PVK and KPR Junior Colleges at Gurazala and Dachepalli. Mr. Yadav also inspected the poll process at Government Junior College at Karempudi.

He told reporters that polling went on peacefully from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Every polling station was equipped with web-casting facility and live streaming. The voting arrangements were in line with the guidelines of the Election Commission and the process was monitored by route officers, sector officers, POs, APOs, he said.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur, Vishal Gunni said that adequate police bandobust was arranged for the polling.

RDO, Gurazala, Parthasarathy, Tahsildar Siva Nagireddy and the Municipal Commissioner supervised the arrangements.