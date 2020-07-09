Bringing down response time for ambulances our goal: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation COO

The total number of ‘108’ ambulances in the State, which was only 336 till June, rose to 748, while 676 new mobile medical units (104 service) were added to further decrease response time, Aurobinda Pharma Foundation COO Swaroop M.S.R. said.
Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF) signed an agreement with the State Government recently to provide ambulance services across the State.
Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Swaroop said that as against the availability of one ambulance for five to six mandals in the past, there would now be one ambulance for each mandal. He said that 2,500 new employees have been added taking the total to 6,500. The response time has been reduced to 15, 20 and 25 minutes in the urban, rural and tribal areas respectively.
“However, response time in urban areas would vary depending on traffic density. Efforts are being made to reduce it further. The 104 MMU service would be stationed in remote rural areas, where there are no hospitals, Seven different types of lab tests would be conducted and the health record of the patients would be maintained. I want to revive the golden period of EMRI 104 and 104 services, which had rendered yeoman service during 2005-07,” Mr. Swaroop said.
Of the 412 new ambulances, 282 were Basic Life Support (BLS) vehicles, while 104 were equipped with Advanced Life Support (ALS) systems and 26 with incubators and ventilators to provide neonatal services.
Zonal manager Lokesh and district manager K. Srinivas were present.
