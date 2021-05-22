Bringing ambulance services within the reach of the needy

Aurobindo Foundation has provided two ambulance services for poor patients of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

22 May 2021 23:27 IST

NGOs take the initiative to check fleecing by operators

Over 10 ambulance services have been made available either free or at reasonable rates in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts with the intervention of officials and non-governmental organisations to put a check on the exploitation of COVID-19 patients.

The ambulance owners and drivers are demanding ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 even for a 50-100 km distance on the pretext of personal risk involved in transporting COVID-19 patients, leaving the hapless people with no choice. Non-availability of beds in hospitals and immediate availability of oxygen in ambulances are also said to be the reasons for making hefty payments to the drivers. The charges go up to ₹25,000 for carrying bodies of deceased patients.

The Transport Department has fixed rates between ₹1,760 and ₹6,160 based on vehicle model, facilities and distance but they are seldom followed.

Under such circumstances, some industries and non-governmental organisations have come forward to provide support. Aurobindo Foundation, the corporate social responsibility wing of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, has provided two ambulance services for the two districts. “The services will be helpful for needy patients, including employees and workers’ families,” says N.R. Raja Reddy, senior general manager of Aurobindo Pharma.

Naa Vooru Vizianagaram, Vizianagaram Youth Facebook Group and Gowri Seva Sangham have been arranging ambulance services to patients free of cost. “After counselling, a few ambulance drivers have understood that it is not good on their part to demand hefty charges when patients are in distress. We are paying around ₹4,000 per trip. The drivers are also happy as they are getting more trips through our organisation,” Gummuluri Vishala tells The Hindu.

According to transport officials, people can complain against ambulance owners and drivers to Motor Vehicle inspectors J.V.S.S. Prasad (9154294414) and U. Durga Prasad (9154294615).