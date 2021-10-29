Bring to light scientific facts hidden in Vedas, Governor tells students

Scholar Ganesan Srowthi, middle, being conferred with ‘Mahamahopadhyaya’ title by TTD EO K.S. Jawahar Reddy and SVVU V-C Sannidhanam Sudarsana Sharma in Tirupati.

TIRUPATI

29 October 2021 00:19 IST

229 degrees awarded in sixth convocation of S.V. Vedic University

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has appealed to students of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) to bring to light the scientific facts hidden in the Vedas for the benefit of society.

In his ‘virtual’ address at the sixth convocation of the SVVU on Thursday, Mr. Harichandan, who is also the Chancellor of the university, described the students as the custodians and promoters of the Vedic culture. “India has taught the world science, arithmetic, commerce, economics, agriculture in the Vedic perspective. By virtue of this cultural heritage, India has preached to the world the concept of equality and international brotherhood,” he said.

Stressing the need to ‘re-emphasise’ the relevance of the Vedas, the Governor asked the university to consider introducing innovative subjects with the help of science and technology in the light of overwhelming advances made in the field. He expressed delight at the introduction of mathematics in the curriculum of Vedic sciences and advised the researchers to pursue the topics pertaining to Vedic sciences for their doctoral degrees.

Advertising

Advertising

Referring to the achievements of the university, Vice-Chancellor Sannidhanam Sudarsana Sarma said 1,000 hours of chanting of Jata, Ghana of Rigveda and Yajurveda and recitations from Samaveda had been recorded. He spoke on the computer lab, skill development centre and the gymnasium on the premises of the university that taught Yogic exercises to the students.

“Ahead of the NAAC accreditation, the university is going to undertake a recruitment drive to ensure a healthy teacher-student ratio,” said Mr. Sudarsana Sarma. The ‘Mahamahopadhyaya’ title was conferred on Samaveda scholar V. Ganesan Srowthi on the occasion. Mr. Sudarsana Sarma and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy conferred the title. The TTD is the sponsoring institution for the university.

In all, 229 degrees including eleven Ph.Ds., 2 M.Phils, 46 masters, 122 graduation and 48 diplomas were presented during the event.