Bring to book all accused in TDP leader’s murder case, Naidu urges DGP

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, urging him to ensure that all the accused in the murder of P. Parameswara Reddy, a TDP leader from Diddekunta village of Simhadripuram mandal in Kadapa district, were arrested in the larger interest of justice, while observing that the incident reflected the poor law and order situation in the State.

Mr. Naidu stated that Parameswara Reddy was murdered on September 19 and his son Anil Kumar Reddy lodged a complaint with the Simhadripuram police the same day naming eight persons as accused.

Out of them, the police arrested only three persons, and the remaining were trying to get themselves absolved of the murder charge by conniving with some YSR Congress Party leaders.

Mr. Naidu urged the DGP to personally monitor the investigation and see to it that the accused did not escape from punishment.