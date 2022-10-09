Bring to book all accused in TDP leader’s murder case, Naidu urges DGP

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 09, 2022 04:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the party office in Mangalagiri. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, urging him to ensure that all the accused in the murder of P. Parameswara Reddy, a TDP leader from Diddekunta village of Simhadripuram mandal in Kadapa district, were arrested in the larger interest of justice, while observing that the incident reflected the poor law and order situation in the State.

Mr. Naidu stated that Parameswara Reddy was murdered on September 19 and his son Anil Kumar Reddy lodged a complaint with the Simhadripuram police the same day naming eight persons as accused.

Out of them, the police arrested only three persons, and the remaining were trying to get themselves absolved of the murder charge by conniving with some YSR Congress Party leaders.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu urged the DGP to personally monitor the investigation and see to it that the accused did not escape from punishment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app