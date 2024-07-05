GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bring the kingpins involved in smuggling of red sanders from Seshachalam forest range to book, A.P. Deputy CM tells officials  

Intensify surveillance in order to curb the illegal activity as the State can no longer afford to have the precious wood smuggled out to other States and to foreign shores, says Pawan Kalyan

Published - July 05, 2024 07:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forests Pawan Kalyan.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forests Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Environment and Forests K. Pawan Kalyan has ordered the officials to apprehend the criminal masterminds behind the smuggling of red sanders from the Seshachalam forest range and intensify surveillance in order to curb the illegal activity.

The State could no longer afford to have the precious wood smuggled out to other States and even to foreign shores, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said while addressing a review meeting on the subject on July 5 (Friday).

Mr. Pawan Kalyan enquired about the red sanders dump found at the Jagananna Colony at Potladurthi in Kadapa district, and ordered that the kingpins be exposed. The value of this dump that contained 158 logs was pegged at ₹1.60 crore.

He told the officials to trace such dumps in the State and bring the organised gangs to justice.

He also wanted the Forest Department officials to keep a close watch on those who were arrested for smuggling red sanders, and had since been set free on bail, so that their suspected links to the active networks could be detected, with due focus on bringing back the red sanders that were seized in Nepal.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / forests / forestry and timber / gangs & organised crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.