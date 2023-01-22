Bring ‘SC, ST Special Fund’ Act, prevent diversion of funds, Cong. tells govt.

January 22, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has welcomed the ordinance extending the SC-ST sub-plan by 10 years in the State.

In a statement, the APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju said the government was forced to yield to the pressure built by the Dalit and Girijan organisations and various political parties, along with the Congress and issue the ordinance to this effect. He said it was a major victory for Dalit and Girijan associations.

Mr. Rudra Raju demanded that the government legislate an “SC, ST Special Fund Act” in the forthcoming Assembly session and prevent diversion of the funds meant for development of the SC and ST communities. He said the government should also restore the 27 welfare schemes, dropped by it in the past.