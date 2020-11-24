‘Bring pressure on Centre to complete Polavaram project’

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

24 November 2020 01:14 IST

CPI to hold roundtable to discuss future course of action on Nov. 30

Communist Party of India State Secretary K. Ramakrishna on Monday demanded that the State government should bring pressure on the Centre to fulfil the promise of completing Polavaram project, instead of trying to convince the people on the ‘betrayal’ by it.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramakrishna came down heavily on the Centre. “The Central government has promised to complete the construction of the Polavaram project during the State bifurcation. Now, it is reneging on the promise by denying the required financial aid for Polavaram project,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The ‘silence of the State government on this issue was also taking a toll on the idea of interlinking of the Godavari river with the Krishna and supplying water to the north Andhra region through Polavaram project, said Mr. Ramakrishna, adding that the CPI would meet political parties, farmers and intellectuals to bring pressure on the Centre to complete Polavaram project.

Dam height

Referring to the idea of decreasing the height of the Polavaram project from 150 feet to 139 feet, Mr. Ramakrishna lamented that the interlinking of the Godavari with the Krishna would remain a dream if the height was decreased.

“A roundtable will be organised in Vijayawada on November 30 to discuss the future course of action to get the sufficient Central funds for Polavaram project,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.