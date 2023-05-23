Bring major reforms introduced in State to notice of NITI Aayog, Andhra Pradesh CM tells officials

May 23, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to explain the slew of reforms brought in various sectors in the State at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on May 27. He also wanted the officials to seek the help of the Central government to continue the reforms.

At a preparatory meeting on the issues to be raised at the NITI Aayog meeting, at his camp office at Tadepalli on May 23 (Tuesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the nation should know about the revolutionary changes brought in the health sector in the State through Aarogyasri, Nadu-Nedu and development of hospitals.

The officials should elaborate on how the Family Doctor programme is being implemented, how the village clinics and PHCs have been linked to the 104 services, the steps taken to provide nutritious food to anaemic mothers and children and eradicating non-communicable diseases (NCDs), he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to explain how the government had collaborated with MNCs for imparting training to the SHGs aiming at economic empowerment of women, how Aasara and zero-interest loans are turning women into entrepreneurs, how the government is extending support to the MSEMEs and how the Disha app is helping women.

The NITI Aayog should be informed about the development of 10 fishing harbours, six fish land centres, new airports, sea ports and how they are going to improve the basic infrastructure in the State. The officials should explain the progress of works undertaken at Moolapeta, Ramayapatnam and Machilipatnam ports, besides informing about the way the Kurnool and Kadapa airports were made operational making use of the funds allotted for their development, he said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to take steps to make the data of women and child welfare, education and health departments operational on a single platform, to allot Aadhaar numbers to newborns, to pay attention to those suffering from hypertension and diabetes, to establish cancer detection labs in all teaching medical hospitals, to strengthen broadband network across the State, to establish Skill Development University for developing various courses for training youth and take effective steps for eliminating the possibility for scams in the skill development sector.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretaries Y. Sri Lakshmi (MA&UD), Gopalakrishna Dwivedi ( Agriculture and Cooperation), MT Krishna Babu ( Medical & Health), Principal Secretaries Praveen Prakash ( Education), J. Syamala Rao ( Higher education), Municipal Administration Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao, APIIC MD Praveen Kumar, IT Secretary K. Sasidhar, Health and Family Welfare Director J. Nivas, Skill Development Corporation MD Dr Vinod Kumar, CCLA Secretary A. Md. Imtiaz, Women and Child Welfare Secretary Vijaya Sunita and other officials were present in the meeting.

