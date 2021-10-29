Andhra Pradesh

Bring fuel prices under GST: Left parties

The activists of the Left parties staged a demonstration in-front of the Prakasam Bhavan on Thursday, demanding that petrol, diesel and cooking gas be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

Leading the protest, Communist Party of India (M) Prakasam district Secretary P. Anjaneyulu said that there was no justification for the prices of petrol and diesel crossing the ₹100-mark and cooking gas price nearing the ₹1,000-mark even after the crude oil price crashed in the international market.

“It is unfortunate that the YSRCP and the main opposition TDP are involved in politicking, ignoring the sufferings of the toiling masses who are finding it difficult to make a living as the prices of all essential commodities have shot up,” he said.

At a time when the common man is struggling to eke out a living owing to the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Union and State governments have imposed a hefty tax of more than ₹70 per litre of fuel, said CPI leader M.L. Narayana. More people have started using firewood for cooking again as the LPG cylinders have gone out of reach, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2021 12:00:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/bring-fuel-prices-under-gst-left-parties/article37222217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY