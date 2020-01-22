Bring classical Telugu within commoners’ reach: M. Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has emphasised the need to make classical Telugu understandable to common people.

Addressing the valedictory session of a workshop organised by the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu (CESCT), Mr. Venkaiah Naidu called for the use of technology to popularise the Telugu language by digitalising old texts.

“CESCT must promote Telugu education in the country and abroad, and popularise the rich cultural heritage of classical Telugu by publishing and translating its works into other languages. It should also digitilise the ancient literature and texts, including palm manuscripts, for the benefit of GenX and conduct research on classical music, various classical dance forms and link them with classical language,” Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said.

Calling for a movement to promote all regional languages, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that he wanted State governments to chip in with their contributions to nurture the mother tongue. In this context, he called for providing basic education in one's mother tongue.

“The Centre is fully committed to nurturing classical languages. The decision to shift the CESCT from Mysuru to Nellore was taken as it would be a more appropriate place for the purpose,” Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhrial ‘Nishank’ said.

He also called for a wider debate on the present examination system with a view to undertaking reforms in the education system.

CESCT was set up under the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru after Telugu was recognised as a Classical Language in 2008.

Thanks to the intervention of Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, CESCT, which had hitherto been functioning in Mysuru, was shifted to Nellore after Swarna Bharat Trust Managing Trustee Deepa Venkat offered to house the CESCT in its premises for three to four years free of cost.

Tamil, Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia are the other languages that have been declared as classical languages.

Roadmap

More than 200 scholars and experts of Telugu classical language who participated in the workshop chaired by Prof. D.G.Rao, Director of Central Institute of Indian Languagues, came out with a roadmap on the preservation, propagation and promotion of classical Telugu so that the richness of the language could be taken to greater heights, according to CESCT Director Prof. D. Muniratnam Naidu.

Earlier, interacting with students at Akshara Vidyalaya and Skill Development Centre, the Vice-President highlighted the nutritional values of traditional Indian foods and pointed out that consumption of junk foods led to lifestyle diseases. He also urged the students to respect their elders. “They should love and live in tune with nature,” the Vice-President said.