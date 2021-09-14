Andhra Pradesh

Bring back stranded workers, Jagan urges Centre

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take steps for the repatriation of the workers from Andhra Pradesh allegedly being ill-treated by their employers in Bahrain.

In a letter to Mr. Jaishankar on Monday, Mr. Jagan said that many Indian workers, including a sizeable number from the State, had sought help from the Indian government to return to their home towns. The officials of the Ministry of External Affairs could get in touch with the Resident Commissioner of A.P. Bhavan in New Delhi or the CMO for any help, the Chief Minister said.


