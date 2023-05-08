ADVERTISEMENT

Bring back stranded Srikakulam workers from Nigeria, MP urges Centre

May 08, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam residents along with other 150 workers of other States were cheated by an oil refinery company which had failed to pay salaries for the last nine months

K Srinivasa Rao

Srikakulam Member of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on May 7 asked the Union Government to take steps immediately to bring back 23 Srikakulam workers who were stranded in Lagos of Nigeria for the last few days.  

In a press release, he said that Srikakulam residents along with other 150 workers of other States were cheated by an oil refinery company which had failed to pay salaries for the last nine months.  

He said that he had already written a letter to the External Affairs Ministry to look into their grievance as some of them were facing health problems too. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India / Nigeria

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US