Bring back stranded Srikakulam workers from Nigeria, MP urges Centre

Srikakulam residents along with other 150 workers of other States were cheated by an oil refinery company which had failed to pay salaries for the last nine months

May 08, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Srikakulam Member of Parliament Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on May 7 asked the Union Government to take steps immediately to bring back 23 Srikakulam workers who were stranded in Lagos of Nigeria for the last few days.  

In a press release, he said that Srikakulam residents along with other 150 workers of other States were cheated by an oil refinery company which had failed to pay salaries for the last nine months.  

He said that he had already written a letter to the External Affairs Ministry to look into their grievance as some of them were facing health problems too. 

