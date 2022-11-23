Bring back Page Industries Limited to Rapthadu, CPI tells Andhra Pradesh government

November 23, 2022 09:03 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has threatened to launch a massive agitation in Anantapur if the Andhra Pradesh government fails to bring back the Page Industries Limited to Rapthadu.

The Page Industries Limited, which manufactures Jockey innerwear, was allocated land for setting up a unit at Rapthadu in Anantapur district. However, the company abandoned the project and entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government.

A group of CPI leaders and activists led by party’s State secretary K. Ramakrishna on November 22 (Tuesday) visited the piece of land allocated to the factory where it had constructed a boundary wall and a small shed.

Mr. Ramakrishna alleged that the company was shunted out of Rapthadu by YSRCP MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy as he demanded ₹20 crore from the company. “It has become a habit of the YSRCP leaders to shoo away the companies eager to set up their units in the State. The government must bring back those investments and the companies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Rapthadu MLA denied the allegations at a press conference in Anantapur later.

“The Page Industries is in a habit of getting lands and shifting out of that place. The company had shifted two units out of Bengaluru, two from Tirupur. It was allocated land in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in 2019, However, the works are yet to begin there,” said Mr. Prakash Reddy.

The MLA alleged that the previous TDP government did not specify stringent clauses while allocating land and had given away land worth ₹1 crore per acre at ₹10 lakh per acre. It also allowed the companies to get the right to sell the land three years after the allocation. “Our government follows the process of not allowing any company to sell away the land unless it completed 12 manufacturing years,” he added.