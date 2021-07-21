Bring back children to school, ITDA officials told

Director of Tribal Welfare Department P. Ranjit Basha on Tuesday directed the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Rampachodavaram) authorities to ensure enrolment of the ‘Out of School Children’ (OSC) in schools. Addressing officials, Mr. Ranjit Basha said that the rate of OSC among the tribal children was high across the State.

“The State government is planning to set up exclusive schools for differently-challenged students. Each mandal will have one school, in which the children will be provided physiotherapy and audio therapy,” said Mr. Ranjit Basha.

The Director claimed that several minor forest products have great demand in the market and their potential is being tapped through value addition at Van Dhan Centres.

ITDA authorities have been told to clear the grievances pertaining to the land distributed under the ST & Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (RoFR) Act, 2006. ITDA Project Officer Mr. Praveen Adithya and other officials were present.