Bring 1 kg plastic, take home 1 kg rice

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Chairperson and Nagari MLA R.K. Roja on Saturday launched “1 kg rice for 1 kg plastic” scheme at Gate Puttur locality in Puttur municipality.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Roja said people should voluntarily shun polythene covers, which was destroying the environs. She maintained that before the civic bodies got ready with strictures against the violators, it would be wise on the part of the public to cooperate with the authorities and set a good example in the interest of promoting public health and clean environs.

Good impact

The campaign against indiscriminate use of plastic had a considerable impact in Nagari municipality, dominated by the textile and dyeing industry. The civic authorities said that compared to the last five months, the use of plastic by the citizens had remarkably come down by over 50%.

Municipal Commissioner (Nagari) K. Venkatrami Reddy told The Hindu that it was a happy development in the town that the number of people carrying cotton bags was increasing day by day. “The use of plastic covers is also coming down much to the relief of the civic body, besides contributing to the maintenance of clean environs,” he said.

The Commissioner said that at present the campaign was passing through the awareness stage. “We are taking the message through public rallies and casual interaction with the traders of various categories, the major consumers of plastic. We are conducting regular inspections and requesting shopkeepers to avoid using plastic,” he said.

The official said the awareness campaign would continue for the next couple of months, and would be followed by imposing hefty penalties on violators.

Unabated at markets

Meanwhile, despite the efforts of the civic body, the weekly shandy at Nagari town is witnessing widespread use of polythene covers. The traders deplore that as many customers were not giving a serious thought to carrying cotton bags, the vendors were forced to provide polythene covers, rather clandestinely. “If we don’t do this, our business will be in jeopardy. Believe it or not, a number of customers return empty handed rather than purchasing a cotton bag, if they don’t carry one with them,” said a vendor selling dry fish.