Brinda Karat deplores removal of Valmiki tribe from website

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 September 2021 10:47 IST

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat has termed the removal of the Valmiki tribe from the list of Scheduled Tribes on the Government of Andhra Pradesh website ‘a violation of the Constitution’.

The CPI(M) national leader visited the dharna camp being organised by the Tribal Employees Union at Gandhi Statue near the GVMC building on Thursday and expressed solidarity with them.

Ms. Karat wondered as to how could the government deprive the Valmiki tribe of the right given to them by the Constitution. She demanded that the officials who were responsible for the deletion of the Valmiki tribe from the ST list be terminated from service.

She also assured the employees that she would take up the matter in Delhi and strive to do justice to the aggrieved Valmiki community members. She alleged that the Centre was trampling on the rights of tribal people. Criticising the Digital India movement, she said that 90% of the students in tribal areas do not have access to the Internet and other facilities.