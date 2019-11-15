Brimming Pulicat Lake beckons winged visitors

It was a virtual treat for birdwatchers as migratory birds, including Flamingos arrived on time to the picturesque Pulicat Lake, the largest brackish water eco-system in the country after Chilika Lake in Odisha.

Water ahoy!

The avians, whose arrival had been delayed due to drought in the previous years, did not disappoint nature lovers this time. Water bodies in SPSR Nellore district, including Somasila and Kandaleru, are brimming, thanks to floods in several spells in the rivers Krishna, Penna and Kundu.

The famous Flamingos have started arriving in thousands. They stay put in Sullurpeta and its surroundings, and return to their homeland before the onset of summer along with their offsprings as the district gets rains both during southwest monsoon and northeast monsoon periods.

For a pleasant stay

The Sullurpeta Forest Division has made all arrangements to make the avians’ stay comfortable during their winter sojourn, said Sullurpeta Wildlife Divisional Forest Officer M. Hima Sailaja after overseeing growth of thick vegetation in the mangroves, including Barringtonia and Acacia nilotica. “There is no need for erection of artificial perches now,” she explained.

“The arrival of Spotbilled pelicans has already begun. They had built nests for raising their offspring. Arrival of Spoonbills have just begun. The migratory birds can be expected be in full strength later this month,” she told The Hindu.

Making it a safe haven

Climate change has taken a toll on flora and fauna in different parts of the country. The brackish water ecosystem is no exception as the number of rainy days has come down over a period resulting in flash floods. In a bid to arrest severe biodiversity loss, the State Government has roped in Tamil Nadu-based Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), and its recommendations will be implemented in letter and spirt after clearance from the National Board for Wildlife. The objective is to ensure the lake, which gets water replenishment from Swranamukhi and Kalangi rivers, once again becomes a safe haven for the avians, department sources said.

Annaikatti-based SACON had opined that opening of the sea-mouth will facilitate exchange of water between sea and lake to stabilise the salanity levels. This will increase fish availability in the lake and sustain a larger wetland bird population.