Bright prospects for PSU port at Ramayapatnam: BJP leader

The project to build a second public sector port in the State could not make any headway even after inclusion in the State Reorganisation Act as the BJP-led NDA government found as ‘unviable’ the proposal mooted by the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance(UPA) government for locating the port at Dugarajapatnam.

The port project did not see light of the day as the previous TDP government had allegedly not responding to the Centre’s letters to suggest an alternative site and instead laid the foundation stone for a non-major port at Ramayapatnam, which had been found suitable for the Central port project by a team of experts. The erstwhile Kirankumar Reddy government had recommended the site at Ramayapatnam for the project.

“The BJP is keen on giving a push to the Central port project at Ramayapatnam,” party Prakasam district president P.V. Krishna Reddy, who led a ‘padayatra’ to press the demand, said after calling on Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi.

The two Ministers have assured to accord top priority to the pending projects in Andhra Pradesh, including the port project, said Mr. Reddy, who also called on party MP and national spokesman G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, who hails from Prakasam district. Mr. Rao promised to speed up implementation of the proposed National Infrastructure and Manufacturing Zone(NIMZ) at Pamur which had made no progress during the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime.

Cordial relations

The BJP hoped that the Centre-State relations would be more cordial after the change in government in the State facilitating early grounding of all pending projects, Mr. Reddy said.