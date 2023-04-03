ADVERTISEMENT

Bright future ahead for youth in State, says YCP’s youth wing leader

April 03, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

YSRCP Youth wing zonal incharge Avanapu Vikram addressing the party leaders and activists in Parvatipuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

YSR Congress Party’s youth wing zonal in-charge Avanapu Vikram on Sunday said youngsters would have bright future, as the industrial policy of the Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy Government could garner investment proposals worth of ₹13 lakh crore at the recent Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam. Addressing the party leaders and activists in Parvatipuram, Kurupam, Gummalakshmipuram areas, he said that graduates were being misled by the Opposition parties over job calendars.

“Over 2 lakh youth were given jobs directly in village, ward secretariats and other departments. Notifications were also issued to fill vacant posts in the police department, he said, adding that more notifications were likely in a couple of months. These issues are needed to be highlighted by the party leaders and activists,” he said.

