Bride’s family attacks groom’s house in Uppaluru village in Krishna dist.

A group of family members had damaged their daughter’s in laws’ house, objecting to the wedding. The couple hail from the same village under Kankipadu police station limits in Krishna district.

On June 27, K. Raj Kumar and Kandru Mounika, belonging to Uppaluru village in Krishna district eloped and got married in Guntur district, reportedly after their proposal was rejected by the girl’s family. Both are majors, according to the police.

Anti-marriage party

On learning about the wedding the next day, a group led by the girl’s father K. Ramaiah attacked the bridegroom’s house. The house was completely damaged forcing Mr. Raj Kumar’s parents to leave the house on the night of June 28.

According to Kankipadu Sub-Inspector Md. Sharif, the couple belong to the same caste, but the girl’s parents did not accept the alliance with Mr. Raj Kumar citing other reasons.

Kankipadu police registered a case against the prime accused Ramaiah and 12 others who were reportedly involved in the attack based on directions from the Vijayawada police commissionrate. The couple met the Vijayawada police and brought the incident to their notice.