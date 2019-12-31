Brides are hard to come by for grooms at Mondipalem

In October this year, Rajesh (name changed), a 25-year-old youth, was excitedly looking forward to his wedding which was a week away. However, things suddenly went downhill as the bride’s family called to inform that they were calling off the wedding just days before the ceremony.

Rajesh is a native of Mondipalem village in Anakapalle mandal of Visakhapatnam district, and his experience is one that is shared by many youths from the village.

Mondipalem is located about 10 km from Anakapalle, and it has gained a notorious reputation of being the ‘Uddanam’ of Visakhapatnam district. At least 40 persons from Mondipalem have reportedly died of chronic kidney disease in the last two decades, say villagers.

“There is a widespread fear that young men in Mondipalem do not survive for long. As a result of this infamous reputation, our youths are not getting brides,” said Sanyasi Rao, an elderly patriarch of the village.

“Our girls are getting good matches, but our boys are being rejected,” said Y. Eswaramma, who lost both her husband and her son about two years ago to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). “Both my daughter-in-law and I are widows,” she said.

Villagers say that in the last two years, at least 12 alliances for the village men were reportedly cancelled at the last minute, due to this reason.

“The mysterious disease struck our village about 18 to 20 years ago, and since then we have lost close to 40 men,” said Y. Muslinaidu, who is now on dialysis.

Mining to blame?

The village is surrounded by a few stone quarries and at least three stone crushing units. But authorities are unable to ascertain the main reason behind the spread of the disease. “We demand that a proper investigation is taken up and the villagers are rehabilitated,” said Chakradhar Buddha of Samalochana, an NGO working with the villagers.

As per DMHO and medical officers, the unhealthy condition at the quarries could be a reason. “If that is the case, then the government should ban the quarries or at least ensure that the workers are provided basic provisions,” said P.S. Ajay Kumar, National Secretary, All India Agricultural and Rural Trade Union (AIARLA).