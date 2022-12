December 23, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A three-day bridal fashion exhibition-cum-sale organised by Hi Life Exhibitions got off to a colourful start here on Friday.

A rich array of wedding wear, bridal essentials and jewellery displayed at the venue (Novotel Vijayawada Varun) caught the fancy of the visitors. “Whether one is looking at the needs of a traditional wedding or a modern marriage ceremony, the Hi Life expo is a must watch,” said a press release.