Brick kiln worker ‘ends life’ in Annamayya district

A brick kiln worker, Rajagopal (47), reportedly ended his life by shooting himself with a country weapon at Tirumala Rayagutta village of Sambepalle mandal of Annamayya district on Tuesday.

According to the police, Mr. Rajagopal, a resident of Kanakantivari Palli village of Chinnamandem mandal of the district, worked in a brick kiln unit at Tirumala Rayagutta. The police said that he was going through financial problems and health issues. He was also reportedly addicted to alcohol. Against this backdrop, he shot himself in front of his family members.

The police reached the spot and conducted an inquiry. The weapon was seized and the body was sent to an area hospital for autopsy. A case was registered.

Those in distress and struggling with suicidal thoughts can Dial 100.

