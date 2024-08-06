ADVERTISEMENT

Brick kiln worker ‘ends life’ in Annamayya district

Published - August 06, 2024 07:07 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

A brick kiln worker, Rajagopal (47), reportedly ended his life by shooting himself with a country weapon at Tirumala Rayagutta village of Sambepalle mandal of Annamayya district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Mr. Rajagopal, a resident of Kanakantivari Palli village of Chinnamandem mandal of the district, worked in a brick kiln unit at Tirumala Rayagutta. The police said that he was going through financial problems and health issues. He was also reportedly addicted to alcohol. Against this backdrop, he shot himself in front of his family members.

The police reached the spot and conducted an inquiry. The weapon was seized and the body was sent to an area hospital for autopsy. A case was registered.

Those in distress and struggling with suicidal thoughts can Dial 100.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US