Brick kiln owner, 2 others arrested for employing children in Andhra Pradesh

The owner and two directors of Sagar Brick Kiln Factory at Kanumpally Crossroads in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh have been arrested and sent to district jail on remand.

According to the police, factory owner Velpula Rajasekhar, directors Srinivasulu and Pratap were arrested on Saturday after a case was registered against them under Juvenile Justice Act for making six children work in their factory under harsh conditions. The three were indicted in a report submitted by Child Welfare Committee and complaint made by Singanamala MLA Jonnlagadda Padmavathi.

CWC Chairperson Nallani Rajeswari, Child Protection Officer Subrahmanyam, ICDS officials along with Deputy Superintendent Of Police G. Veeraraghava Reddy, Deputy Labour Commissioner D.V. Rangaraju, Assistant Labour Commissioner Muralidhar had inspected the factory on Tuesday following a report published in The Hindu. Following medical tests and determination of age of the working children, the factory owner and directors were accused of employing children hailing from Odisha for work on the factory premises for more than five months.

The three accused are being tried under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act 1976 for confining 29 labourers on the factory premises for five months. District Collector S. Satyanarayana and Mandal Revenue Officer R. Madhav Reddy had rescued the labourers and sent them back to Balangir on Wednesday. The district administration is pursuing the case and will ensure each one of them gets a compensation of Rs.1 lakh, an official said.