Breather for health staff as cases see a dip

NELLORE/ONGOLE

24 May 2021 23:20 IST

More than 3,000 discharged after recovery in Prakasam, Nellore

The improved recovery rate coupled with the fall in new COVID infections in South Coastal Andhra in the past 24 hours has come as a breather for the health workers in the region.

At least 3,151 patients were discharged after recovery in Nellore and Prakasam in the past 24 hours, highest in the last two months. New cases in the districts also dipped to 1,206 after a long time, with Nellore reporting 503 infections and Prakasam 703, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Monday night.

The number of active cases stand at 40,634 in the region, while the overall case tally increased to 2.13 lakh in the region. Over 1.71 lakh people, including 94,805 persons in SPSR Nellore district, have so far won the battle against the disease.

However, deaths continued unabated as seven patients in SPSR Nellore district and three in Prakasam district succumbed to the disease during the period, taking the toll to 1,519 in the region. SPSR Nellore district accounted for 768 deaths and Prakasam district for 751.

The number of active cases still remained high at 23,919 in Prakasam district. SPSR Nellore district accounted for 16,715 active cases.

‘Allot beds for govt. staff’

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association Prakasam district unit president Vinukonda Raja Rao urged District Joint Collector J.Venkata Murali to allot five-to-ten beds in notified private hospitals for government employees.

He complained that the health insurance card issued by the State government was not accepted by many private hospitals.