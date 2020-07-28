Breather for accused in 17 Kapu stir cases

The government on Monday issued a GO for withdrawing the prosecution of the accused in 17 cases booked during the agitation for Kapu reservation at Tuni.

It was mentioned in the GO issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet that orders were issued on December 17, 2019, to withdraw the cases registered in connection with the protests at Tuni. Accordingly, prosecution of the accused in 51 cases registered at Tuni was withdrawn through a GO issued in March, 2020 of the total 69 cases.

The cases were booked under IPC, Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932, and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.