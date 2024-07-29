ADVERTISEMENT

Breastfeeding centres to opened in all bus stands very soon, says Srikakulam Collector

Published - July 29, 2024 07:11 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other officials at the newly-inaugurated breastfeeding centre in Srikakulam Zilla Parishad premises on Monday.

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Monday said that the government would establish breastfeeding centres in bus stands and other public places so that mothers could feed their babies comfortably.

He formally inaugurated a breastfeeding centre in the Srikakulam Zilla Parishad premises for women employees and other visitors. He said that the centres were being set up under ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme.

Mr. Swapnil said that the feeding centres will soon be opened at bus stands in Tekkali, Palasa, Narasannapeta and other places. Joint Collector Farman Ahmad Khan, Srikakulam District Revenue Officer M. Ganapati Rao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US