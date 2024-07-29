Breastfeeding centres to opened in all bus stands very soon, says Srikakulam Collector

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Monday said that the government would establish breastfeeding centres in bus stands and other public places so that mothers could feed their babies comfortably.

He formally inaugurated a breastfeeding centre in the Srikakulam Zilla Parishad premises for women employees and other visitors. He said that the centres were being set up under ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme.

Mr. Swapnil said that the feeding centres will soon be opened at bus stands in Tekkali, Palasa, Narasannapeta and other places. Joint Collector Farman Ahmad Khan, Srikakulam District Revenue Officer M. Ganapati Rao and others were present.