Breastfeeding centres to opened in all bus stands very soon, says Srikakulam Collector

Published - July 29, 2024 07:11 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and other officials at the newly-inaugurated breastfeeding centre in Srikakulam Zilla Parishad premises on Monday.

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Monday said that the government would establish breastfeeding centres in bus stands and other public places so that mothers could feed their babies comfortably.

He formally inaugurated a breastfeeding centre in the Srikakulam Zilla Parishad premises for women employees and other visitors. He said that the centres were being set up under ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme.

Mr. Swapnil said that the feeding centres will soon be opened at bus stands in Tekkali, Palasa, Narasannapeta and other places. Joint Collector Farman Ahmad Khan, Srikakulam District Revenue Officer M. Ganapati Rao and others were present.

