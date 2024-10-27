ADVERTISEMENT

Breast cancer awareness month: experts emphasise importance of self examination at rally in Vijayawada

Updated - October 27, 2024 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of the Roots Health Foundation participating in the ‘Pink Ribbon’ campaign at NTR Circle, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Medical experts emphasised the importance of knowing how to conduct a breast self-examination right from the teenage years, at a ‘Pink Ribbon’ campaign held in Vijayawada on Sunday, as part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Speaking at the rally, organised by the Roots Health Foundation, P. Vijayabhaskar, a doctor, said every girl should know how to check breasts for rashes, lumps, swelling or any unusual changes. He said that the foundation has been organising ‘Pink Ribbon’ campaigns for the past 15 years to raise awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

He stressed that breast cancer was cureable if detected in the first stage, and it was important for women to know the signs and symptoms. After the rally, participants released pink balloons into the air and distributed pamphelts among the public on breast cancer and its prevention.

