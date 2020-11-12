Breakthrough achieved in series of property offences

Four arrested, ₹18 lakh worth valuables recovered

Prakasam Police nabbed four members of a gang of thieves who had struck at several locked houses and also lifted motorcycles in the State and also in Telangana and recovered stolen property worth ₹18 lakh from them.

In the wake of series of thefts in the district in the last couple of days, three special teams were formed under the supervision of Markapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police G.Nageswara Reddy to crack incidents, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal told the media here on Wednesday evening.

With the backing of IT core team, the police personnel examined the prison monitoring system and collected details of the convicts released from Ongole jail recently. The special teams zeroed in on some of the convicts, whose involvement was suspected. Vehicle checks were organised in three different junctions. The four accused were nabbed during one such vehicle check when they were moving towards Markapur. After a hot chase, they were nabbed at noon on Wednesday.

The accused were Ch Surya(24), Ramanjaneyulu(23), Naveen(24) and Sk.Shahul(25). Probe revealed they were involved in 75 property offences in the twin Telugu-speaking States.

After conducting a recce, they had struck at different places in Markapur, Cumbam, Ulavapadu, Kandukur in Prakasam district and also in Chilakuluripet and Vinukonda in neighbouring Gutur district and in Nalgonda in Telangana. The seized valuables included gold jewellery valued at about ₹6 lakh, nine motorcycles worth ₹8.05 lakh, a car, worth ₹2.5 lakh, four mobile phones valued at ₹40,000 and two computer laptops worth ₹80,000.

The SP asked all habitual offenders to mend their ways as a close watch was being maintained with the help of latest information and communication technology tools.