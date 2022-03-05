Breaking PRC tradition will harm employees’ interests, warn MLCs

They promise to raise the issues during Council session

The Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) floor leader in the State Legislative Council Vitapu Balasubramanyam on Friday said the YSR Congress Party government was setting a wrong precedent by deviating from the traditional policy on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and warned that the move would have an adverse impact on the future PRCs as well.

Addressing a protest staged by leaders of the Employees, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners’ Forum, launched with the slogan ‘Justice for PRC’ at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada, Mr. Balasubramanyam said so far 10 PRCs had been implemented in the State but the 11 th PRC had kicked up a storm, as the government had completely deviated from the traditional practices associated with the process. “This time, the government issued GOs on the PRC implementation without making the PRC report public and even talks were unilateral. This act of drifting away from the traditional practice will be detrimental to the interests of employees, teachers and pensioners,” he cautioned.

State president of the State Teachers’ Union Ch. Joseph Sudheer Babu said the Forum leaders were opposed to the manner in which the employees’ representatives had closed the talks with the government without any assurance on their primary demands.

PDF MLCs K.S. Lakshman Rao, Y. Srinivasulu Reddy, I. Venkateswara Rao and Shaik Sabji and Independent MLCs K. Narasimha Reddy and P. Raghu Varma participated in the protest. They said the massive State-wide protests at the Collectors’ offices on January 20 organised by the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Organisations (FAPTO) and the grand success of the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest on February 3 brought back the memories of freedom struggle. But the result of the protests was anything but satisfactory.

They said discontent was brewing among the field-level staff and workers. No government had ever offered fitment allowance that was less than the interim relief. They said they would extend their full support to the cause of the protesting teachers and workers and would also raise the issues in the ensuing session of the Legislative Council.

The Forum’s main demands include enhanced fitment and gratuity, repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), regularisation of the services of contract and village and ward secretariat workers and hike in salaries of outsourced employees.

Representatives of the APSRTC Employees’ Association, Contract, Outsourced and Pensioners’ Association, Anganwadi Workers’ Association, student unions and other organisations expressed their solidarity with the forum leaders.