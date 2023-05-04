Breached portion of Manubolu expressway reconstructed at a cost of ₹135 crore

May 04, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - NELLORE

The traffic snarls, which have become the order of the day on the Manabolu-Gudur stretch of Chennai-Kolkata national highway, are expected to end soon as the Union and State governments have completed the reconstruction of the breached part of the six-lane expressway at a cost of ₹135 crore.

Inspecting the completed works along with the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on May 4 (Thursday), Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the flood-prone Kandaluru canals would be redesigned and reconstructed to ensure a free flow of traffic on the arterial road shortly. The highway could withstand any major flood fury in the future.

The Minister thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the needed funds and taking up the works on a war-footing overcoming COVID-induced economic crisis and cash crunch.

He blamed the previous TDP government for not paying the ue attention to the traffic woes of the people even as YSR Congress Party MLAs raised the issue in various fora including District Development Review Committee (DDRC), leading to the delay in taking up the works.

People in the area had been living in constant fear of flooding especially during cyclones and monsoon season, he observed.

Heavy rains and floods in Pambeluru rivulet in 2015 left a 30-metre crater up to a depth of four feet, resulting in a large number of vehicles including trucks getting stranded from time to time on the temporarily laid road adjacent to the highway, putting to inconvenience to the people.

