Andhra Pradesh

Braveheart cop rescues girl drowning in Krishna river in A. P.

more-in

The 58-year-old ASI dived and swam for nearly 500 metres, and got her ashore with local fishermen’s help

It’s demonstration of presence of mind, coupled with calm and courage. An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police Koppula Manikyala Rao rescued a girl after she jumped into the river Krishna on Sunday at the Puligadda-Penumudi bridge near Avanigadda in Krishna district.

The Avanigadda Station ASI, who was on duty at the bridge as a part of the weekly ‘No-Accident Drive’ campaign, saw the girl jumping into the river. Mr. Manikyala Rao promptly jumped into the river, found her, and brought her out safely to the shore.

A long, hard, swim to save

What’s commendable is that the 58-year-old ASI had managed to swim for nearly 500 metres in the river Krishna during his search for the girl. And, he managed to bring her out safely with the support of the people on local fishing boats at the location.

According to an official release, the girl had been admitted to the government hospital in Avanigadda, where she was responding to medical treatment.

The girl is an under graduate student from the nearby Diviseema region. She had reportedly attempted to end her life due to some personal reasons. However, the exact reason for the extreme step is yet to be known.

Pat from the bosses

On learning about the bravery, Krishna District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu and other officials lauded ASI Manikyala Rao’s effort.

Those suffering with suicidal thoughts can seek help dialling 100.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
society and human capital
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 4:40:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/braveheart-cop-rescues-girl-drowning-in-krishna-river-in-ap/article30237370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY