Brandix closes operating units

Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) located at Atchutapuram, near here, has closed all its operating units following imposition of lockdown.
BIAC India Partner Doraswamy said on Friday that they were the first to shut down all the units for 22,000-strong workforce, of which 18,000 were women to prevent spread of COVID-19. The operating units were exempted from closure earlier.
He said all operating units within the apparel park were also closed after declaration of lockdown. He said in all factories they would observe complete lockdown as per the directions given by the Union government for 21 days and pay salaries to the workers for the closure period.
The management would review the situation and decide future course of action when the situation improved.
