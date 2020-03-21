Brandix closes down its units at apparel park for a week

In a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC), India’s largest apparel park located at Atchutapuram, about 50-km from here, has closed down all its units for a week.

We took the step to close down all factories from the early hours of Saturday considering the directives issued by the Ministry of Health and the State Government, BIAC India partner P. Doraswamy told The Hindu.

Brandix has developed India’s largest apparel park at one place in an area of 1,000 acres. The apparel park, which came up in the A.P. Special Economic Zone, has the largest workforce of 22,000, of which 18,000 are women. Major clients of the BIAC, which makes undergarments for men and women, are from the U.S.

Mr. Doraswamy said they would take a call after taking stock of the situation on March 25. He clarified that during the week-long period, the workforce would be paid salaries as usual.

Advisory to employees

“Closing down the factories was decided solely to ensure the safety and well-being of our associates amidst the spread of COVID-19 world-wide. During the period of closure, all associates are advised to remain at home and drastically restrict their movement out of home. They should go out only for essential / unavoidable needs,” the company said in a circular.

As advised by the government, the management also requested the employees to avoid pilgrimages, leisure trips and crowded gatherings.

During stay at home, they had been told to practise the best hygienic practices such as washing their hands with sanitisers, or soap and water, at regular intervals.