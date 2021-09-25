Brandix Apparel City bags Export Champion Award

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday presented the Export Champion Award 2020-21 to Brandix India Apparel City.

Director (Strategy and Investment) Suchira Surendranath and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Saravanan Chandramouleeswaran of the company received the award at the Vanijya Utsav-2021 here, in recognition of their valuable contribution towards exports in India.

Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) is a self-sustaining ecosystem bringing together world-class apparel supply chain partners to collaborate and co-create inspired solutions for branded apparel clothing. Supported by a vertically integrated supply chain, expanding global network of production and operating locations, a strong workforce base and advanced infrastructure, the clothing firm has established itself as a leader in apparel manufacturing over the years. The company’s commitment towards high-quality control for leading global apparel brands has further positioned BIAC as a valuable exporter for India.

Country Head of Brandix India Neil Rosayro said it was an honour to receive the Export Champion Award for 2020-21.

“For nearly 50 years, we have remained true to our purpose of delivering inspired solutions through inspired people to globally renowned brands. This is further reinforced by our expertise in product research and development, unparalleled delivery speed, and an uncompromising commitment to delivering a phenomenal product. We attribute this achievement to our team members, whose commitment and tireless efforts have brought in foreign exchange to the national economy while enabling Brandix to position the South Asia region as a hub for quality apparel manufacturing,” he said, extending gratitude for the recognition.

India Partner, BIACPC Doraswamy Pachipala informed that the apparel park currently comprised over 15 operating units with more than 20,000 employees, of which over 90% were from within a 50 km radius of the BIAC. “We are further proud to note that women comprise a 17,000-workforce of the BIAC, making it one of the largest women-employed firms in a single location in the country,” he said.

Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy, other Ministers, MLAs, MPs, and officials were present on the occasion.