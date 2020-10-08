Branding will help market products made by SHG members: CM

GUNTUR

08 October 2020 00:42 IST

‘Kirana shops will come up in every village under YSR Cheyutha’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that unique branding of various products made by women belonging to the Self-Help Groups will help in their better marketing.

Addressing a review meeting on ‘YSR Cheyutha’ and ‘YSR Aasara’ schemes at his camp office on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that ‘kirana’ shops would come up in every village across the State under YSR Cheyutha.

“There should be no issues while allotting the shops and there should be no scope for corruption. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) numbers should be displayed at every shop,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Further, he asked the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry departments to ensure that all SOPs were followed while providing subsidies relating to animal feed through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

The government has allocated ₹3,937 crore to 21 lakh beneficiaries to procure 75,000 sheep/goats. Under YSR Aasara, it has allocated ₹6,792 crore for 87.74 lakh beneficiaries.

Milk production

“The government is committed to protecting the interests of dairy farmers. It will set up Bulk Cooling Units (BCU). The total milk production in the State is 412.1 lakh litres per day, and milk production is good in 9,889 villages. The government is determined to construct additional rooms in 6,510 RBKs for setting up BCUs,” he said.

Further, the government has set a target of purchasing 3.43 lakh buffaloes and 2.20 lakh cows.

Minister for Panchayat Raj P. Ramachandra Reddy and Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney were present.