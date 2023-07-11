ADVERTISEMENT

Branding volunteers as anti-social elements is unfortunate, says Tirupati MLA

July 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Bhumana appeals to the public to stand by the YSRCP government and the volunteers even as they are being defamed

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy unveils a plaque at a newly-laid concrete road at Srinivasapuram in Tirupati on Tuesday. Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and MCT Commissioner D. Haritha are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has termed the remarks made by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan against the village/ward volunteers as unfortunate, saying that they are “rendering selfless service to the public”.

He inaugurated a cement concrete road at Srinivasapuram and distributed certificates to the public under ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after the event, he hailed the services being rendered by the volunteers. “The volunteers have almost become like the family members of the people in their localities. They have been creating awareness of government schemes and helping the people by bringing them necessary certificates. But, there are some leaders who take pleasure in dubbing them as anti-social elements,” he fumed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government spent ₹2.35 lakh crore on extending social benefits to the public. He appealed to the beneficiaries to stand by the government and the volunteers as attempts were made to defame them.

Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav said the government was focussing on development and welfare. At the same time, MCT Commissioner D. Haritha requested the public to apply for the required certificates under the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US