July 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has termed the remarks made by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan against the village/ward volunteers as unfortunate, saying that they are “rendering selfless service to the public”.

He inaugurated a cement concrete road at Srinivasapuram and distributed certificates to the public under ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after the event, he hailed the services being rendered by the volunteers. “The volunteers have almost become like the family members of the people in their localities. They have been creating awareness of government schemes and helping the people by bringing them necessary certificates. But, there are some leaders who take pleasure in dubbing them as anti-social elements,” he fumed.

He said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government spent ₹2.35 lakh crore on extending social benefits to the public. He appealed to the beneficiaries to stand by the government and the volunteers as attempts were made to defame them.

Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav said the government was focussing on development and welfare. At the same time, MCT Commissioner D. Haritha requested the public to apply for the required certificates under the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ scheme.