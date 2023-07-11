HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Branding volunteers as anti-social elements is unfortunate, says Tirupati MLA

Bhumana appeals to the public to stand by the YSRCP government and the volunteers even as they are being defamed

July 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy unveils a plaque at a newly-laid concrete road at Srinivasapuram in Tirupati on Tuesday. Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and MCT Commissioner D. Haritha are seen.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy unveils a plaque at a newly-laid concrete road at Srinivasapuram in Tirupati on Tuesday. Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and MCT Commissioner D. Haritha are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has termed the remarks made by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan against the village/ward volunteers as unfortunate, saying that they are “rendering selfless service to the public”.

He inaugurated a cement concrete road at Srinivasapuram and distributed certificates to the public under ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after the event, he hailed the services being rendered by the volunteers. “The volunteers have almost become like the family members of the people in their localities. They have been creating awareness of government schemes and helping the people by bringing them necessary certificates. But, there are some leaders who take pleasure in dubbing them as anti-social elements,” he fumed.

He said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government spent ₹2.35 lakh crore on extending social benefits to the public. He appealed to the beneficiaries to stand by the government and the volunteers as attempts were made to defame them.

Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav said the government was focussing on development and welfare. At the same time, MCT Commissioner D. Haritha requested the public to apply for the required certificates under the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ scheme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / government / Rayalaseema / Roads and Rails / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.