‘Brand conscious’ bike thieves held

KADAPA

01 September 2021 01:21 IST

The Rayachoti police stumbled upon two “professional” motorcycle thieves and recovered a huge haul of stolen bikes from their possession on Tuesday. The police were surprised to find that the duo had shown preference for one particular brand of two-wheeler, as it formed a huge chunk of the 34 vehicles recovered.

A team of Rayachoti police on duty saw the duo trying to flee the spot on sighting the police and immediately apprehended them, identified as Kattubadi Ratnam (29) of Rayachoti and Jangala Murali (27) of Nallacheruvu in Anantapur district, accused of stealing the motorcycles.

The two specifically targetted the same brand, citing the ease in opening its lock using dummy or even rusted keys. They are reportedly wanted in the theft of 17 bikes each in Chittoor and Kadapa districts.