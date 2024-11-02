‘Brand A.P.’ gets a fillip as Lokesh pulls out all the stops to attract investors in U.S.

Minister of Information Technology N. Lokesh met over 100 top managerial personnel of reputed companies during his week-long tour of the U.S., including the CEOs and Presidents / Vice-Presidents of Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Salesforce and Tesla.

“These companies have expressed interest in investing and collaborating with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in various sectors,” an official release said.

Almost all the prospective investors whom Mr. Lokesh called on responded positively to his proposals, and the results were expected to be seen at the World Economic Forum-2025.

During his tour that began on October 25, Mr. Lokesh highlighted the investor-friendly policies formulated by the State government, while pointing out that the policies of the previous dispensation had a debilitating impact on the State.

He was a special guest at the IT Serve Alliance Annual Conference at Las Vegas, where he asserted that Andhra Pradesh had a favorable atmosphere for businesses, and also addressed a gathering of the U.S.-India Business Council.

He said, in the last five years, the State witnessed only destruction with the ruling party leaders extorting companies instead of providing them incentives.

Mr. Lokesh began his brand-building exercise on the day of assuming charge as the Minister of IT and Electronics on June 24.

He held a series of meetings with the Confederation of Indian Industry, AP IT Association etc., and roped in TCS to set up a facility in Visakhapatnam. HCL too agreed to expand its operations in the State.