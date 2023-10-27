HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Branch manager, her friend among four held for gold theft in finance co. at Kankipadu

Gold ornaments weighing about 10 kg, eight cell phones recovered from the accused, says SP

October 27, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
SP P. Joshua showing the accused and the recovered gold at the Kankipadu police station on Friday.

SP P. Joshua showing the accused and the recovered gold at the Kankipadu police station on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Krishna district police unravelled the mystery behind the gold theft that occurred in the Manappuram Finance company’s Kankipadu branch, near here, on October 16.

They arrested the branch manager Reddy Venkata Pavani, her friend Revu Durga Prasad, his brother K. Naga Babu and house keeping worker M. Prasanthi, all natives of Krishna district, in the case.

Superintendent of Police Palle Joshua told the media here on Friday that Durga Prasad, who runs a junior college at Kruthivennu in Krishna district, befriended Pavani, a widow, as a customer one year ago. Since January this year, she gave gold ornaments and cash in five instalments, about ₹45 lakh, to Durga Prasad, though he did not mortgage any gold, by tampering the records.

He mortgaged the ornaments in different banks, including two Manappuram branches in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, and borrowed ₹74 lakh.

Durga Prasad later hatched a plan to steal gold from the branch, along with Pavani.

On October 16, Pavani opened the office after the working hours with the key available with her, took gold ornaments weighing about 10 kg and packed them in a bag with the help of Prasanthi. Later, Durga Prasad and Pavani escaped in a car. Durga Prasad’s brother, Naga Babu, helped them in escaping from the place, the SP said.

Police teams led by Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R.G. Jaya Surya, Central Crime Station (CCS) DSP Murali Krishna, Kankipadu CI V. Srinivas Rao, and Gudivada Rural CI Yesu Babu, arrested the accused at Neppali village in Krishna district on Friday, and recovered the gold ornaments, ₹10,200 cash, a car and eight cell phones from them.

“We are inquiring if any other employee of the Manappuram branch had a role in the robbery,” Mr. Joshua said.

.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / theft & burglary / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.