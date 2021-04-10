Brain-dead youth to give new lease of life to five others

His lungs flown to Hyderabad and his kidneys and liver to be given to the needy in Vizag

Metta Teja, a 20-year-old youth, who died in a road accident, will give a new lease of life to at least five others. His lungs were retrieved on Saturday and sent to KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad, while his kidneys and liver will be given to the needy patients in the city.

Teja had completed BBA. His father M. Tirupathi Rao, who works in a private company, located near Duvvada, left for night duty on April 7. Teja told his mother that he was going to meet his friends and left on his dad’s motorcycle that evening. When he did not return home till midnight, his mother called him and he replied that he would return soon.

“Around 2 a.m. (in the early hours of April 8), my wife called me on my mobile and told me that the 108 ambulance staff had informed her that our son met with an accident on Beach Road behind zoo and he was taken to the KGH. I rushed to the hospital and even after the doctors there told me there was no hope, we did not give up and took him to CARE Hospital,” Mr. Tirupathi Rao told this correspondent in a voice choked with emotion.

“Dr. N.V.S. Mohan (neuro surgeon of CARE), who treated my son, called me to the counselling room and told me that Teja was ‘brain- dead’. Your son can save five patients, if his vital organs are harvested. If you are willing to donate his organs, they would be harvested and given to needy patients. Mr. Sai (Jeevandan coordinator) also told me about the importance of organ donation,” he said.

“It did not take long for me to decide and I told myself that it was, perhaps God’s will. The doctors told us that we may have to wait for handing over of the body as harvesting of the organs could take time. We readily agreed as we wanted him save other needy patients, even after his death,” he said.

“During July/August, 2020, when COVID-19 was at its peak, I suffered an attack. He (Teja) attended to me at the hospital and at home after my discharge, ignoring the virus threat, and gave me a new lease of life. His helping nature has endeared him to his friends, relatives and residents of our colony. At a young age, he earned the love of everyone and he will continue to live in our hearts,” Mr. Tirupathi Rao added.