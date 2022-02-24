Brain-dead youth from A.P. gives new lease of life to many
Vital organs sent to a hospital in Chennai
A youth who was clinically declared brain dead by doctors gave a new lease of life to at least six persons in need of vital organs on Thursday.
The youth, M. Koteswara Rao from Gollapalem village near Machilipatnam in Krishna district, sustained severe injuries in an accident on February 22 while returning to his village after attending a marriage ceremony in Bhimadole of West Godavari district.
He was rushed to a hospital in Vijayawada and later shifted to the NRI General Hospital in Guntur. He was declared brain dead and his family came forward to donate his vital organs.
The Vijayawada police set up a green channel for transport of the organs in three ambulances from the hospital to the airport at Gannavaram via the Chennai-Kolkata national highway.
According to information, the corneas and kidneys of Koteswara Rao were sent to hospitals in Guntur and the lungs, heart and liver were sent to a hospital in Chennai.
