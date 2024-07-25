ADVERTISEMENT

‘Brain-dead’ TDP activist turns organ donor in Penukonda

Published - July 25, 2024 07:00 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

In an act of organ donation, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activist, donated his organs to four patients in Penukonda of Sri Sathya Sai (SSS) district on Wednesday.

According to the family of the deceased organ donor, Manjunath (42), of NTR Colony in Penukonda town was pronounced ‘brain-dead’ during his treatment at the Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru a few days prior. With the consent of the family members, Manjunath’s organs were donated to individuals in need. The party members and local community commended the selfless act, acknowledging that Manjunath’s generosity had contributed to a better quality of life for four others.

TDP town convener Sriramulu, along with former sarpanches Srinivasulu and Aswarthanarayana, visited the family of the organ donor on Thursday to express their condolences. Sriramulu highlighted Manjunath’s active involvement in the TDP and expressed that his passing was a significant loss to the party.

